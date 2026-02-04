Georgia increases non-oil product imports from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $306.1 million to Georgia from January through November 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee indicates that this figure is $53.2 million, or 21 percent higher than the same period of 2024.

In the first 11 months of 2025, non-oil exports to Georgia accounted for 9.23 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports.

Thus, over the reporting period, Georgia ranked fourth among the countries that purchased the most non-oil products from Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's trade with foreign countries amounted to $44.589 billion from January through November of this year. This is $1.4 billion, or 3.4%, more than the same period last year.

Of the total foreign trade turnover of $23.4 billion, exports accounted for $21.188 billion and imports for $11.2 billion. Over the past year, exports decreased by $937 million, or 3.8%, while imports increased by $2.4 billion, or 12.9%.

Consequently, foreign trade generated a positive balance of $2.2 billion, which is $3.3 billion or 2.5 times less than the annual figure.