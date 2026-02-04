Azerbaijan determines winners of U20 Championships in Ganja (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Competitions are underway as part of the Azerbaijan U20 Greco-Roman and Freestyle Wrestling Championships, Trend reports.

On the second day of the tournament, held at the Sports Palace in Ganja, the winners in Greco-Roman wrestling were determined in the 55, 63, 72, 82 and 97 kg weight categories.

Competition Results

55 kg weight category:

Emin Javadli (AHITA)

Nijat Iskenderli (Sumgayit, Neftchi)

Elnar Ziyadov (Neftchi), Khalid Aleskerov (Sumgayit, Neftchi)

63 kg weight category:

Tural Akhmedov (AHITA)

Amrakh Amrahov (Masalli)

Nihat Taghiyev (Goychay), Mehdi Askerli (Goychay)

72 kg weight category:

Kamran Rajabli (Neftchi)

Yusif Akhmedli (MVD, Sabirabad)

Said Nasirov (Absheron OSC), Sayyad Naghizade (MVD, Sabirabad)

82 kg weight category:

Nijat Eylagaliyev (Absheron, Ministry of Internal Affairs)

Zaur Huseynli (AHITA)

Nurlan Ibadzade (Ministry of Internal Affairs), Emil Gaziev (Sumgayit-Tehsil)

Weight category 97 kg:

Mahir Gurbanli (“Neftchi”)

Rihad Ibrahimli (“Sumgayit”, “Neftchi”)

Fuad Huseynli (AHITA), Ibrahim Majidov (Goychay).