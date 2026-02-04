Azerbaijan determines winners of U20 Championships in Ganja (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Competitions are underway as part of the Azerbaijan U20 Greco-Roman and Freestyle Wrestling Championships, Trend reports.
On the second day of the tournament, held at the Sports Palace in Ganja, the winners in Greco-Roman wrestling were determined in the 55, 63, 72, 82 and 97 kg weight categories.
Competition Results
55 kg weight category:
Emin Javadli (AHITA)
Nijat Iskenderli (Sumgayit, Neftchi)
Elnar Ziyadov (Neftchi), Khalid Aleskerov (Sumgayit, Neftchi)
63 kg weight category:
Tural Akhmedov (AHITA)
Amrakh Amrahov (Masalli)
Nihat Taghiyev (Goychay), Mehdi Askerli (Goychay)
72 kg weight category:
Kamran Rajabli (Neftchi)
Yusif Akhmedli (MVD, Sabirabad)
Said Nasirov (Absheron OSC), Sayyad Naghizade (MVD, Sabirabad)
82 kg weight category:
Nijat Eylagaliyev (Absheron, Ministry of Internal Affairs)
Zaur Huseynli (AHITA)
Nurlan Ibadzade (Ministry of Internal Affairs), Emil Gaziev (Sumgayit-Tehsil)
Weight category 97 kg:
Mahir Gurbanli (“Neftchi”)
Rihad Ibrahimli (“Sumgayit”, “Neftchi”)
Fuad Huseynli (AHITA), Ibrahim Majidov (Goychay).