Uzbekistan explores seed supply opportunities for Tajikistan

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 3. Uzbekistan is exploring opportunities to supply Tajikistan with cotton, grain, and rice seeds developed through Uzbek breeding programs, as well as to cultivate these varieties under local conditions, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

The issue was discussed during a video conference between Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan Kakhramon Yuldashev and First Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Tajikistan Nurali Asozoda.

During the discussions, the parties examined key areas of bilateral cooperation within the agricultural sector, placing particular emphasis on enhancing collaboration in the production of seeds for cotton, grain, and rice.

The parties also assessed the current progress of the "Gardens of Friendship" project in Tajikistan and explored prospects for its continued development.

Following the meeting, the sides reiterated their commitment to broadening cooperation in other promising agricultural domains.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with Tajikistan reached $912.3 million in 2025, marking a 29.9% increase compared to 2024, when bilateral trade stood at $702.4 million.