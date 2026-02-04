Uzbekistan and Pakistan bargaining on fresh transport route

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 4. Uzbekistan and Pakistan have agreed to develop an alternative Karachi-Kashgar-Osh-Andijan transport route, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The agreement was reached during the 10th Session of the Pakistan–Uzbekistan Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on Trade, Economic, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation. The session was held under the co-chairmanship of Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for Industries and Production, and Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

In addition, the sides reached agreements on the establishment of joint ventures in the textile industry, as well as on the development of cooperation projects in geology, pharmaceuticals, and food security.

The Karachi-Kashgar-Osh-Andijan route is a multimodal transit corridor linking Pakistan, China, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. It is designed to connect Pakistan’s port of Karachi with Uzbekistan’s Andijan region via China’s Kashgar and Kyrgyzstan’s Osh, providing Central Asia with an alternative access to maritime routes while diversifying regional logistics and trade flows.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel