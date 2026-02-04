Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Central Bank of Azerbaijan sets date for next interest rate decision

Economy Materials 4 February 2026 12:25 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will announce its next decision on interest rate corridor parameters on April 2, 2026, Trend reports via CBA.

Meanwhile, it is noted that the next decision on the interest rate corridor parameters will be made based on the direction of projected and actual inflation, as well as the results of macroeconomic analysis. It is emphasized that the Central Bank will continue to use all the tools at its disposal to ensure price stability.

Following a decision by the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all interest rate corridor parameters were reduced by 0.25 percentage points. The discount rate was reduced to 6.5%, the lower limit of the interest rate corridor to 5.5%, and the upper limit of the interest rate corridor to 7.5%.

