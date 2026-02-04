Kazakhstan and Pakistan ink 19 pacts to boost trade, digitalization, and security ties

Photo: Press office of the Kazakh president

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 4. Kazakhstan and Pakistan signed 19 agreements and memoranda covering trade, transport, digitalization, health, and security cooperation during a state visit by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Astana, Trend reports via the press office of the Kazakh president.

It was also announced that 18 additional agreements would be signed during the upcoming state visit of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Pakistan.

The documents, signed in the presence of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, include:

Economy and Trade

- Transit trade agreement between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration and Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce

- Memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan’s Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market and Pakistan’s State Bank

- Memorandum of understanding in digital assets between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of AI and Digital Development and Pakistan’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority

- Memorandum of understanding on logistics between Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC and Pakistan’s National Logistics Corporation

Transport and Infrastructure

- Memorandum of cooperation between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport and Pakistan’s Federal Ministry of Maritime Affairs

- Memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport and Pakistan’s Ministry of Railways

- Memorandum on information exchange and professional development between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport and Karachi Port

Law and Security

- Memorandum of understanding on joint deployment of peacekeeping units in UN missions

- Extradition treaty

- Agreement on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters

Digitalization and Media

- Memorandum of cooperation in artificial intelligence and digitalization

- Memorandum of understanding and cooperation between Kazakhstan’s Presidential Tele-Radio Complex and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP)

Science and Education

- Memorandum of cooperation in mining and geological sciences

- Memorandum of understanding between Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and Pakistan’s Ministry of Education and Professional Training

Health and Environment

- Memorandum of understanding in healthcare

- Agreement on veterinary cooperation

- Agreement on cooperation in plant quarantine and protection

- Memorandum of understanding in climate change and environmental protection

Culture and Humanitarian Cooperation

- Plan of activities for cultural and humanitarian cooperation for 2026-2027

