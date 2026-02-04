Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kyrgyzstan and U.S. explore new frontiers for cooperation in key sectors

Economy Materials 4 February 2026 13:10 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press office of the Kyrgyz president

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 4. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor discussed cooperation in the fields of transport, digitalization, and financial technologies, Trend reports via the press office of the Kyrgyz president.

During the discussions, President Japarov reiterated Kyrgyzstan's commitment to advancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation with the United States, grounded in principles of mutual benefit and equality.

He emphasized that enhancing trade, economic, and investment relations with foreign partners remains a central pillar of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy, underscoring the considerable potential for deepening economic ties between the two nations.

Furthermore, President Japarov expressed Kyrgyzstan's continued interest in reinforcing its engagement within the C5+1 framework, while also expanding bilateral cooperation.

Meanwhile, U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor is conducting a visit to the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan from February 4 to February 7. During his stay in Bishkek, he is scheduled to attend the B5+1 Business Forum, where he will engage with senior business leaders and policymakers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as U.S. representatives.

