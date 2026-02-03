Iran set to showcase latest milestones in nuclear industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. In the coming days, Iran will present more than 20 achievements in the country's nuclear industry, Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami told reporters on February 3, Trend reports.

According to Eslami, these achievements span diverse fields, including medicine and healthcare, environmental protection, and the industrial sector, among others.

Eslami further emphasized that Iran's nuclear industry has made significant strides in areas such as quantum technology, lasers, and deuterium. These domains, which hold considerable promise, are pivotal to the nation's advancement in science and technology, positioning Iran at the forefront of scientific innovation. He confidently asserted that Iranian scientists are well poised to continue strengthening these fields and achieve substantial progress.

Additionally, the vice president highlighted that Iran is already a leading producer of radioisotopes for the treatment of skin cancer. In this regard, the country stands among the global leaders in the production of such therapeutic agents.

Meanwhile, Iran declares the development of its nuclear industry in order to meet scientific achievements and needs.