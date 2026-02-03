Kazakhstan to use AI in construction project expertise

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 3. Kazakhstan is set to implement artificial intelligence (AI) in the examination of construction projects, Trend reports via the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan.

In the first quarter of 2026, AI-powered solutions are expected to be piloted on the Unified Construction Portal (Qportal.kz). These solutions will streamline the verification process for the completeness of initial and permitting documents uploaded during the thorough interdepartmental review of construction projects.

The technology's further development will focus on verifying the accuracy of cost estimates and ensuring compliance with project design standards.

The Unified Construction Portal, launched in early 2026, serves as a "one-stop shop" for various industry and government services used throughout the construction process. Additionally, the portal features a BIM (Building Information Modeling) module—a digital tool that allows users to view building models alongside all related information. The portal also hosts regulatory and legal frameworks related to building information modeling.

On January 6 of this year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree declaring 2026 as the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel