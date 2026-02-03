QazaqGaz, CNPC discuss prospects of investment cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 3. Alibeк Zhamauov, Chairman of the Board of JSC National Company QazaqGaz, and Li Shufen, General Director of CNPC (China National Petroleum Corporation) in Central Asia and Kazakhstan, discussed the future prospects of investment cooperation, Trend reports via QazaqGaz.

Zhamauov expressed confidence in further strengthening the partnership between the two companies. During the meeting, the participants focused on potential areas for expanding cooperation, including the joint implementation of mutually beneficial projects.

CNPC, a major Chinese state-owned oil and gas corporation, is the largest oil and gas producer and supplier in China and one of the largest integrated energy groups in the world. CNPC operates with a portfolio spanning more than 30 nations.

CNPC entered Kazakhstan in 1997, engaging in operations such as upstream oil and gas investments, downstream refining, construction and operation of oil and gas pipelines, oil product distribution, and engineering and technical services at oil and gas fields. According to the company, CNPC holds investments in various projects, including AktobeMunaiGas, PK, Mangistau, Kashagan, North Buzachi, ADM, and KAM. Additionally, CNPC is the EPC contractor for major pipelines, including the Kazakhstan-China Crude Oil Pipeline, Kazakhstan-China Gas Pipeline, Beineu-Shymkent Gas Pipeline, and Kenkiyak-Atyrau Crude Oil Pipeline, which are jointly operated with Kazakh partners.

In June 2025, QazaqGaz and CNPC-Aktobemunaygaz signed a framework cooperation agreement for a subsoil use project at the North-1 site in the Aktobe region.

