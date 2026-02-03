Kyrgyzstan begins practical development of investment projects with Chinese companies

Photo: National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 3. Kyrgyzstan has launched the practical development of investment projects involving the Chinese companies Shanghai Minghou Xufu Business Consulting Management Co., Ltd. and Anté Lingkun (Shanghai) Technology Co., Ltd., Trend reports via the Kyrgyz National Investment Agency.

Following a meeting held on February 2, the parties signed a memorandum of cooperation, marking the transition from conceptual discussions to the implementation of concrete initiatives.

The talks were a continuation of agreements reached in January 2026 at the Central Asian Scientific, Technological, and Trade and Economic Forum in Shanghai, where the parties expressed interest in deepening investment cooperation and identified areas in which practical work could begin promptly.

During the meeting, the sides discussed projects in the fields of digitalization, sustainable development, and the modernization of urban and social infrastructure, including initiatives planned for the city of Tokmok.

The discussions also covered projects aimed at creating an environmentally oriented urban environment with intelligent management systems, the establishment of a digital e-commerce platform, the introduction of smart public transport, and the construction of medical clusters using telemedicine and digital technologies.

Head of the National Investment Agency Ravshanbek Sabirov emphasized that it is critically important for Kyrgyzstan to bring investment initiatives to the implementation stage, delivering tangible results in the form of new technologies, job creation, and improved quality of life. The agency confirmed its readiness to support these projects at all stages in accordance with national legislation.

Tokmok, also known as Tokmak, is a city situated in the northern region of Kyrgyzstan, positioned adjacent to the Chu river and the border with Kazakhstan. Ranking as the fifth-largest urban center nationwide, boasting a populace exceeding 70,000, it serves as a pivotal industrial nexus.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel