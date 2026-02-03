Turkmenistan to expand fleet with new ferries and cargo ships

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 3. Turkmenistan plans to build two Ro-Ro ferries and three additional cargo ships at the Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant, Trend reports via the State Service for Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan.

Currently, construction is underway on two cargo ships and a dredger at the same plant as part of efforts to expand the country’s maritime transport capacity and modernize its fleet.

The Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant, Turkmenistan’s first major shipbuilding facility, is capable of constructing up to four vessels and repairing up to 20 ships annually. It is equipped with a 10,000-ton synchrolift, modern technologies, and cranes for handling various production tasks.

Ro-Ro (roll-on/roll-off) ferries are vessels designed to carry wheeled cargo such as cars, trucks, and trailers that are driven on and off the ship via ramps, allowing faster loading and unloading compared to conventional cargo ships.

