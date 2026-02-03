Azerbaijan lists ranking of local investment companies by turnover for January 2026

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has revealed the January 2026 turnover rankings of investment companies. ABB Invest Company CJSC led the rankings, followed by PASHA Kapital and Assist Finance. The BSE publishes these rankings monthly, based on various financial transactions.

