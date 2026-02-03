Iran’s petrochemical production reaches new milestones
Iran's petrochemical production potential has significantly increased in recent years. The country has seen notable growth in production capacity under the current government. Efforts continue to expand this potential with ongoing projects and facility expansions.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy