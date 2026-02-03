Turkmenistan hits major milestone in appraisal drilling at Atabay gas field
Photo: Turkmennebit State Concern
Turkmenistan has successfully conducted appraisal drilling at the Atabay gas field, confirming the presence of gas and preparing for its production and supply to consumers.
