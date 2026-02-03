Azerbaijan’s SOCAR discusses 2026–2028 Social Development Program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.3. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) held a meeting at its headquarters to discuss the draft Social Development (Sustainability) Program for 2026–2028 and the associated action plan, Trend reports citing the company.

“At the meeting, participants reviewed the results of the 2021–2025 Social Development Program, exchanged views on priority areas for the next period, and set future objectives,” the company said.

SOCAR plays a strategic role in regional and international energy security and in the development of the country’s oil, gas, and petrochemical industries. The company supports the growth of Azerbaijan’s economic, scientific, technical, and intellectual potential, maintains a leading position in energy projects, and aims to maximize revenue from the sale of hydrocarbon resources and related products in domestic and international markets.

Guided by these principles, SOCAR pursues sustainable and continuous development while generating value for Azerbaijani citizens and legal entities. Its operational approach emphasizes quality, health, workplace safety, and environmental protection, aiming to carry out all activities with minimal environmental impact, prevent accidents and occupational illnesses, and align management processes with leading international standards. Through integrated processes and procedures, the company seeks to optimize its value chain across all operations.