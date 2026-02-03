Azerbaijan's Baku Stock Exchange sees significant drop in turnover for Jan. 2026
The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) experienced a decline in turnover in January 2026. The total value of transactions across all financial instruments dropped significantly compared to the previous year. Both repo transactions and government securities saw substantial decreases.
