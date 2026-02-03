Azerbaijan's Gabala rolls out Winter Fairy Tale music festival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The II International "Winter Tale" Music Festival will begin in Gabala on February 5, Trend reports.

The event is organized by the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and "Gilan".

The Gabala Music Festival, which has been held in the summer season since 2009, is now being held in the winter for the second year in a row.

During the four days of the festival, a colorful program will be presented to the audience at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala. There will be concerts to suit different musical tastes: vocal, chamber instrumental music evenings, solo performances, flamenco-jazz, Azerbaijan-Spain, and Baku-Naples music evenings will brighten up the cold winter season.

The first day of "Winter Tale" will be dedicated to the musical heritage of the great composer Gara Garayev. People's Artists Farhad Badalbeyli and Murad Adigezalzade, as well as the Azerbaijan State String Quartet, will perform on stage.

The festival will have a grand opening on February 6.

The performers will include:

Conducted by Honored Artist Eyyub Guliyev, the Symphony Orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Afag Abbasova (soprano), Aytaj Shikhalizadeh (mezzo-soprano), Azer Zadeh (tenor), and Mahir Taghizadeh (baritone). That night, a concert program will be presented consisting of beloved works by Giacomo Puccini, Gioachino Rossini, Giuseppe Verdi, Franz Legar, Musa Mirzayev, and other Azerbaijani and world composers.

In addition to being a music festival, the Gabala Festival can also be considered an important contribution to intercultural dialogue. This year's festival is no exception in this sense. Thus, on February 7, the "Baku-Naples: Musical Bridge" chamber music evening, embodying the friendship between Azerbaijan and Italy, will be held in Gabala. The audience will listen to works by Azerbaijani and Italian composers.

On February 8, the Winter Tale International Music Festival will close. Performers and dancers invited from Spain will take to the stage at the flamenco-jazz music evening titled "Azerbaijan-Spain: Two Countries, One Music."

Thus, during four days, Gabala will once again present an unforgettable "Winter Tale" to music amateurs.

