Azerbaijan lists settlements in Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur, linked to telecom services
Aztelekom has successfully expanded telecommunications services to multiple liberated settlements in Azerbaijan, advancing the country’s digital infrastructure and connectivity efforts in the region as part of the broader "Great Return" initiative.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy