Kyrgyzstan set to host next B5+1 Forum

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 3. Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek city will host the second "B5+1" Forum on February 4–5, 2026, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The forum is organized in cooperation with the government of Kyrgyzstan and serves as a platform for dialogue between business leaders and governments of Central Asian countries and the U.S., aiming to strengthen regional economic cooperation and enhance public-private sector interaction.

According to the Cabinet, the forum will focus on key sectors including agriculture, banking and finance, critical mineral resources, e-commerce and information technology, transport and logistics, and tourism.

The government also noted that the first “B5+1” forum took place in Almaty on March 14–15, 2024, gathering more than 250 participants and stakeholders from ten countries.

Meanwhile, the "B5+1" Forum is regarded as a commercial counterpart to the diplomatic platform C5+1, which brings together Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the U.S.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel