Azerbaijan, Serbia hold political consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. On February 3, multilateral political consultations were held in Baku between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Serbia, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani MFA.

The delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Yalcin Rafiyev and State Secretary of Serbia Nevena Jovanovic.

A detailed exchange of views took place during the political consultations on the foreign policy priorities of both countries, international and regional processes of mutual interest, as well as key challenges in the context of changing geopolitical realities.

The meeting also discussed cooperation between the two countries, which have a strategic partnership, within the framework of multilateral formats in the political, economic, energy security, transport, climate change and other areas.

Particular attention was paid to the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with leading regional and global partners, strengthening interaction within global platforms, and providing mutual support for initiatives and candidacies in international organizations.

The parties emphasized the importance of continuing mutual support on foreign policy issues of fundamental importance to both countries within a multilateral format.