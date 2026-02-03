Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin elevates in price
The price of Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin ticked up on February 3, showing a small bump from the day before. This fluctuation in price is linked to the floating exchange rate system adopted by Iran's Central Bank. The system has led to ongoing changes in the value of gold and other currencies.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy