Media Development Agency convenes first Supervisory Board meeting in 2026 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The first meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency (MEDIA) for the year was held on February 3, Trend reports.

The meeting was chaired by Supervisory Board Chairman Daghbeyi Ismayilov and attended by Board members Vugar Aliyev, Shafag Mehraliyeva, Sevil Mikayilova, Elchin Shikhli, MEDIA Executive Director Ahmad Ismayilov, and Deputy Executive Director Natig Mammadli.

In line with the agenda, Head of the MEDIA Apparatus Ragsana Karimova presented a report on the agency’s activities for 2025. The report provided detailed information on measures implemented to strengthen the economic independence of media entities, enhance the professional competence of journalists and communication specialists, improve media literacy in society, as well as efforts to establish and develop international cooperation in the media sphere and organize international events.

Members of the Supervisory Board put forward new proposals to further expand the scope of projects implemented in accordance with the charter and identified priority areas for organizing the agency’s activities in the upcoming period.

Subsequently, Director of the Financial and Support Department, Orkhan Humbatzade, provided comprehensive information on financial planning for the current year, covering all areas of activity in accordance with the agency’s charter. The allocation of funds within the budget envisaged for 2026 was deemed appropriate and satisfactory by the Board members.

In addition, discussions focused on the implementation of strategic projects to ensure the sustainable development of the media sector, promotion of innovative approaches, and effective use of existing resources, with an exchange of views held on these areas.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel