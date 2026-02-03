Uzbekneftegaz and China's Jereh Group review compressor station supply for gas fields

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 3. Uzbekneftegaz and China’s Jereh Group reviewed the supply of wellhead compressor stations and cementing units for drilling operations, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek company.

The discussions took place during a meeting between the Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz, Abdugani Sanginov, and senior executives of Jereh Group in Beijing.

The parties also reviewed the current state of practical cooperation within the oil and gas sector, identified existing operational challenges, and outlined strategic steps for enhancing future collaboration.

As reported by Uzbekneftegaz, a contract has been formalized for the delivery of 22 wellhead compressor stations for the company’s fields. Of these, 14 units have already been commissioned and are in full industrial operation, with installation work for the remaining stations currently underway.

Special focus was given to addressing critical issues that require immediate resolution concerning the operation of the supplied equipment.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to maintain close cooperation in order to swiftly resolve outstanding issues and to elevate their bilateral engagement to a new level.

Jereh Group is one of the leading manufacturers of high-tech equipment for China’s oil and gas industry. To date, 36 small compressor units have already been constructed and commissioned in cooperation with the Chinese company.