Iran to achieve its goals in space industry - communications minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Iran will achieve its goals in the space industry, Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Sattar Hashemi said at an event held to mark Iran's National Cosmonautics Day in Tehran today, Trend reports.

He noted that Iran's public and private sectors are actively operating in the field of astronautics, and given the existing potential in the country, it will be easier to achieve goals in the astronautics industry.

According to him, currently, serious activity is observed in the field of astronautics in the country. Activity in this field contributes to the development of the country.

Hashemi also said that great progress has been made in the field of observation satellites and the technology has already been stabilized. Thus, he noted, the achievements that Iran once dreamed of have already been achieved.

He pointed out that access to observation and communication satellites was possible thanks to the activities of Iranian scientists. The Nahid-2 satellite, developed within a network in which the Space Research Institute plays a key role and more than 30 startups and innovative companies participate in the country's space industry, is operating in the Ku-band for the first time.

The minister added that there are practical applications and real needs in the field of observation satellites, and these should be targeted correctly, and consistent steps should be taken in this direction.

Hashemi recalled that the use of observation satellites is the main solution to issues such as land management, completion of cadastral work, management of water basins, prevention of mechanisms that create corruption, as well as preventing interference with state-registered lands and illegal seizure of mountains and forests.

