Azerbaijan's SOCAR set to begin drilling on tubing at Neft Dashlari and Gunashli fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) plans to begin drilling on tubing at Neft Dashlari (Oil Rocks) and Gunashli fields in the coming months, Drilling Manager for the Upstream Operations Department of SOCAR Farid Umudlu said at the IADC (International Association of Drilling Contractors) Drilling Caspian 2026 conference and exhibition in Baku, Trend reports.

"Transformations alone aren't enough to solve existing problems, and so we also need to invest in technology. Our reservoirs are becoming increasingly complex, and oil production requires ever greater effort each year. This is a national challenge facing all operators in Azerbaijan," Umudlu delineated.

Umudlu pointed out that a comparable scenario is evident in other nations within the Caspian area, such as Turkmenistan.

"Therefore, we have begun actively implementing new technological solutions. In the coming months, we plan to begin drilling using tubing at the Neft Dashlari and Gunashli fields. We are conducting detailed analysis and implementing geosteering technologies in the reservoirs. We are also drilling horizontal wells with inclinations of up to 90 degrees. Currently, approximately 15-20 such wells have been drilled," he added.

