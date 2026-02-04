Azerbaijan's external public debt-to-GDP ratio shows downturn
As of January 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's external public debt-to-GDP ratio decreased. The country's external debt fell compared to the beginning of 2025. This decline is attributed to currency fluctuations and the implementation of overdue principal payments.
