Fitch records stable strong credit figures of banks in Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia
Photo: Fitch Ratings
Banks in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia are hitting the ground running with credit figures that are outpacing historical averages, as noted by Fitch Ratings. This growth is fueled by the winds of economic expansion, the silver linings of improved sovereign credit profiles, and the ripple effects stemming from the Ukraine conflict. Profitability has soared to new heights, with asset quality shining bright, especially in Azerbaijan.
