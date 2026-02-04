U.S. special envoy to visit Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 4. U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor, will visit the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan from February 4 through 7, Trend reports via the U.S. Department of State.

During his stay in Bishkek, Ambassador Gor will attend the B5+1 Business Forum, where he is set to engage with senior business leaders and policymakers from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan (collectively, the C5), as well as representatives from the United States.

In the course of high-level discussions, Ambassador Gor will underscore the role of the private sector in advancing U.S.–Central Asia cooperation. In both Bishkek and Tashkent, he will also hold meetings with senior government officials to explore opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation.

According to the source, the United States remains committed to strengthening economic ties with the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan, as well as to developing innovative partnerships aimed at promoting stability and sustainable growth across the region.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Gor previously visited Uzbekistan in October 2025. During his meeting with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the sides discussed further development of Uzbek-U.S. strategic partnership relations in the context of implementing agreements reached at the highest level during talks held in New York on September 23, 2025.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel