Turkmenistan, Spain discuss expanding bilateral relations

Photo: The embassy of Turkmenistan in Pakistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 4. Turkmenistan and Spain have expressed their intention to strengthen mutually beneficial relations in trade, transit, energy, and other areas of mutual interest, Trend reports via the Turkmen embassy in Pakistan.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov and Spain’s Ambassador-designate to Pakistan Carlos Aragón.

The sides reviewed prospects for bilateral cooperation and highlighted Spain’s experience in addressing desertification and implementing sustainable natural resource management initiatives. The economic viability of the trade route passing through Afghanistan and Pakistan was also discussed.

Turkmenistan-Spain relations, established in 1992, focus on strengthening political, economic, and cultural ties, with a recent emphasis on cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture, and combating environmental desertification. The two nations maintain, as of 2025, active, friendly dialogues, utilizing international forums like the UN to support initiatives and promote bilateral trade, despite a low volume of total trade.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel