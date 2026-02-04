Iran reports slight decline in crude steel consumption in 9M2025
Iran’s crude steel and steel product consumption slightly declined compared to the previous year, while sponge iron and iron ore concentrate usage showed modest growth.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy