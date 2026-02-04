Azerbaijan's m10 platform addresses freezing of some accounts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Azerbaijan's m10 platform always prioritizes the security of users' funds, the transparency of transactions, and the stability of the platform, a source in m10, commenting on the freezing of some accounts, told Trend.

According to the source, the platform is constantly focused on providing stable and reliable service, protecting the security of users' transactions, and ensuring the complete confidentiality of data.

The source noted that on February 3, a large amount of funds was deposited into some user accounts from foreign merchants on the m10 platform.

"In accordance with security and regulatory requirements, the accounts in question have been temporarily frozen.

The issue is currently being investigated by the relevant m10 teams in accordance with internal procedures. Appropriate measures will be taken based on the results once the investigation is complete.

Due to the aforementioned reason, there was a temporary interruption in the operation of the m10 application, but all operations have now been fully restored.

We apologize to our users for the inconvenience caused and thank them for their understanding and trust.

We continue to prioritize the security of our users' funds, the transparency of operations, and the stability of the platform," the source added.

The m10 platform was unavailable this morning. Users were experiencing difficulties logging into the application and performing operations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel