Yelo Bank wins interbank mini-football league (PHOTO)

The interbank mini-football league, organized by Fire League, has concluded with the victory of the Yelo Bank team. In the tournament, which featured 8 banks, Yelo Bank representatives demonstrated a successful performance and secured the championship cup.



Defeating its opponent with a 3:2 score in a tense final match, the Yelo Bank team stood at the top of the podium. In addition to the team’s success, the bank’s employees were also recognized with individual awards. Specifically, bank employee Javid Rahimov was named the "Best Goalkeeper" of the league, while Ilkin Mikayilov was selected as the "Best Player" of the tournament.



This result once again demonstrated the high team spirit and unity of the bank’s employees both in professional activities and corporate sports events. Those interested in joining Yelo Bank’s successful team, both on the field and in the office, can find active vacancies on the official website yelo.az.



