Azerbaijani Central Bank shares forecasts on oil and gas prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The price of a barrel of oil will average $64 in 2026, and the price of 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas will be $269, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference held today on the parameters of the interest rate corridor, Trend reports.

"We expect the average price of a barrel of oil to be $65 by 2027, and the price of 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas to be $254," he stressed.

