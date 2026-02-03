Turkmenistan, Romania seek to expand economic cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 3. Turkmenistan and Romania reaffirmed their commitment to expand economic and scientific-technical cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issues were raised during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov and Romanian Ambassador in Ashgabat Ion Naval. The sides discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, emphasizing the need to organize contacts at the highest and high levels through both bilateral visits and multilateral platforms.

The significance of ongoing political consultations and the sessions of the Turkmen-Romanian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation was also emphasized.

