Azerbaijani Central Bank renews current account balance forecast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has renewed the current account balance forecast, CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference held today on the parameters of the interest rate corridor, Trend reports.

"The current account balance outlook is positive in the medium term. This year, the balance surplus is projected to fall between $2.8 billion and $3 billion," he explained.

According to him, the forecasts assume an average price of $64 per barrel of oil and $269 for gas.

"In 2027, the current account balance surplus is expected to amount to $2.7-$2.8 billion," the CBA chairman emphasized.

