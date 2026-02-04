bp targets drilling new multi-lateral well at East Azeri field in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. bp plans to drill a new multi-lateral well at the East Azeri (EA) field in Azerbaijan, Russell Morris, bp's Vice President for Wells in the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye region, said at the IADC (International Association of Drilling Contractors) Drilling Caspian 2026 conference and exhibition in Baku, Trend reports.

"As many access points to the reservoir as possible are necessary to maximize oil recovery from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field. If this were an onshore field, wells would be drilled everywhere to fully exploit the resources. In offshore conditions, this approach is impossible, so multilateral wells are used," the vice president announced.

He highlighted that the drilling of the multilateral well C44 is currently in progress, with another one scheduled for 2026 at the EA field.

"Various technologies are being used to improve efficiency, including sidetracking. A unique feature of the program is that while maintaining existing wells, additional sidetracks are created and brought into production alongside the original well. This approach maximizes the field's resources while maintaining the productivity of existing wells," Morris added.

The ACG, located approximately 100 km east of Baku, is the largest oil field in the Azerbaijani part of the Caspian basin.

