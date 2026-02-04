Turkish Alagöz Holding keen on investing in Azerbaijan’s agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Türkiye’s Alagöz Holding Group has expressed interest in investing in Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector, Trend reports.

This was stated during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, and a delegation led by Cantürk Alagöz, Chairman of the Board of the Holding Group, who is visiting Azerbaijan.

Welcoming the guests, Minister Majnun Mammadov said that the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are developing successfully in all fields, including agriculture. He noted that both countries maintain close and effective cooperation in agricultural research, education, cotton growing, seed production, veterinary services, agricultural insurance, and other areas. Recalling that Turkish businesspeople actively participate in investment processes in Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector, the minister emphasized that there is significant potential for cooperation between the two countries in this field.

In turn, Cantürk Alagöz highlighted that the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan is supported by the state, which makes investment in the agricultural sector more attractive. He stated that the company he leads maintains close cooperation with the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan and expressed their interest in investing in the country’s agriculture.

The parties agreed on attracting investments to crop production and livestock sectors and on strengthening ties between business representatives operating in these areas. The meeting also included an extensive exchange of views on prospects for agricultural cooperation between the two countries, as well as on state support mechanisms for the agricultural sector.

