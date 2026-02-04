Kazakhstan, Pakistan discuss prospects of bilateral cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 4. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in a narrow format, Trend reports via Akorda.

The sides noted the dynamic development of multifaceted Kazakhstan-Pakistan relations in recent years and reviewed opportunities to further strengthen political dialogue, as well as expand trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to enhancing cooperation in key areas, including trade, transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, digitalization, the space sector, and finance.

During their meeting, Presidents Tokayev and Sharif engaged in a discussion on key regional and global matters.

Tokayev's state visit to Pakistan, held from February 3 through February 4, also featured the Kazakhstan-Pakistan Business Forum in Islamabad as part of the visit’s agenda.

According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Pakistan has increased almost twofold, reaching $105.6 million in 2025. In the medium term, the two sides aim to increase the bilateral trade turnover to $1 billion.