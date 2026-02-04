Iran welcomes diplomatic efforts to maintain regional stability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Iran welcomes the coordination, constructive role, and diplomatic efforts of regional countries, particularly Egypt, aimed at preserving stability and reducing tensions in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said in a telephone conversation today with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Trend reports.

During the phone call, the two sides exchanged views on the current state of regional developments and emphasized the importance of continuing close consultations among regional countries.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, in turn, reiterated his country’s seriousness about maintaining peace in the region and stated that Egypt supports any diplomatic solution.

Amid the recent escalation of tensions between Iran and the United States, regional countries have been stressing the importance of resolving issues through diplomatic means.

