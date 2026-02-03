International Transport Forum hails Azerbaijan's chairmanship of extraordinary session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The International Transport Forum (ITF) highly appreciated Azerbaijan's chairmanship of an extraordinary session of the ITF Transport Governance Council held in Paris, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

The statement shared on the ITF social media account after the session expressed special gratitude to Azerbaijan for the successful management of the meeting and the effective direction of the discussions.

The extraordinary session played an important platform for dialogue on transport policy and once again demonstrated our country's commitment to international cooperation in this area.

Azerbaijan's presidency of the ITF will conclude with a summit on "Sustainable Transport Financing" to be held on May 6-8, 2026. The ITF presidency will further strengthen our country's role in shaping global transport policy.

