Iranian ports reach record milestone in unloading essential products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Iranian ports unloaded 74,000 tons of cargo in 2.7 days, reaching a new record time in unloading essential products in recent days, Trend reports via the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran.

According to the organization, until now, this volume of cargo was unloaded in Iranian ports for a minimum of eight to nine days.

The quick unloading of the ship's cargo resulted in a decrease in additional costs, and in this regard, Iran has come closer to world standards in unloading grain products.

The entity failed to delineate the cargo designation or the terminal at which it was discharged. In Iran, critical commodities encompass wheat, barley, soybeans, cooking oil, rice, and various other food items.

The current capacity of Iranian ports is reported to be more than 285 million tons. Iran is taking steps to increase the capacity of ports to 500 million tons.

