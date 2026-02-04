U.S. congressional delegation set to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 4. A delegation of U.S. congressmen is expected to visit Kazakhstan in March to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, Trend reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The upcoming visit was discussed during meetings held by Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev in the U.S. with Chairman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee Brian Mast and Senator Steve Daines.

During the talks, the parties reviewed the current state and future prospects of Kazakhstan-U.S. relations, with a particular focus on strengthening trade and economic ties, developing political dialogue, and expanding interparliamentary cooperation in line with key bilateral priorities.

Kosherbayev emphasized the strategic nature of relations between the two countries and highlighted the importance of intensifying contacts between legislative bodies as an effective mechanism for advancing joint initiatives.

In the meeting with Mast, the dynamics of bilateral engagement were discussed. The sides agreed to continue joint efforts to support initiatives aimed at deepening trade and economic cooperation, including projects in the field of critical minerals.

Senator Daines, in turn, noted Kazakhstan’s balanced and constructive foreign policy and stressed the importance of creating favorable legislative conditions in the U.S. Congress to expand bilateral business ties, including through the establishment of permanent normal trade relations. He also stated that work is underway to adopt the necessary legislative decisions to repeal the Jackson–Vanik amendment in the foreseeable future.

At the conclusion of the meetings, the Kazakh foreign minister invited U.S. lawmakers to visit Kazakhstan for a practical discussion of further steps to develop bilateral relations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel