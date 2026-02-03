Uzbekneftegaz, China's BGP move to final stage of seismic cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 3. Uzbekneftegaz and China’s BGP discussed the final terms of cooperation for the implementation of large-scale seismic surveys in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The talks took place during a meeting in China between the Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz, Abdugani Sanginov, and the management of BGP.

During the negotiations, particular attention was paid to finalizing the key parameters of cooperation, including the commercial terms of the agreement. The Chairman of the Board emphasized the importance of the timely and full implementation of all agreed commitments in practice.

According to the Uzbek company, Uzbekneftegaz and BGP reached an agreement to conduct seismic surveys in Uzbekistan in the current year. Under the first phase, surveys will cover an area of 3,000 square kilometers in the Mubarek region, followed by a second phase covering 1,300 square kilometers in the Ustyurt region.

BGP Inc. operates as a significant state-owned subsidiary under the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and ranks among the top global geophysical service providers. Established in 1961, it has transformed into an international entity focused on seismic data acquisition, processing, interpretation, and associated technologies for the oil and gas sector.