Networking meeting organized at Yelo Bank for female entrepreneurs in the healthcare sector (PHOTO)

Yelo Bank held another networking meeting as part of its mission to support female entrepreneurs and expand their networking opportunities. Organized jointly with the Association for the Development of Women's Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan (AQSIA), the guests of this "Tea Talk" format meeting were successful female entrepreneurs operating in the healthcare sector.



The main goal of the event is to strengthen professional relations between female entrepreneurs and share experiences in various business areas. Nigar Rustamli, the Head of the Corporate Cooperation Department at TƏBİB, who was a special guest of the meeting, spoke about her career path, the challenges she faced, and the interesting experiences she gained. The meeting, which took place in an atmosphere of sincere conversation, was useful for the participants in terms of both motivation and new business perspectives.



Such meetings are a valuable platform for female entrepreneurs to learn from each other and unite around common ideas. Yelo Bank will always continue to support initiatives aimed at the development of female entrepreneurs and strengthening their role in society.



