New Birbank Biznes tariffs for entrepreneurs: Minimize your expenses

Birbank Biznes, one of the market leaders in business and banking services for entrepreneurs, continues to offer new opportunities for micro-entrepreneurs. Designed to meet the individual needs of clients, the new tariffs are available in three options.

The “Classic” tariff allows entrepreneurs to make transfers and withdraw cash of up to 5 000 AZN without any commission. The tariff costs just 18.99 AZN per year or 5.99 AZN for 3 months.

The “Plus” tariff is ideal for entrepreneurs who want to avoid commissions entirely on transactions up to 10 000 AZN. Subscribing to this tariff requires a one-time payment of 37.99 AZN per year, with a 3-month option available for 11.99 AZN.

The “Premium” tariff offers the opportunity to save up to 27% on expenses and allows transfers and cash withdrawals of up to 25 000 AZN without any commission. The annual cost of this tariff is 95.99 AZN.

Regardless of the chosen tariff, micro-entrepreneurs receive a “Visa Sahibkar” card as a gift, offering a range of benefits. Card delivery is provided free of charge by the bank.

With Birbank Biznes, clients can enjoy all the advantages of digital banking without visiting a branch, saving both time and effort.

For more details about the tariff packages, please visit the Birbank Biznes mobile app: www.b-b.az/bbu.

As a product of Kapital Bank, Birbank Biznes is committed to supporting entrepreneurs and their businesses by offering innovative and convenient solutions for efficient business management. Birbank Biznes clients can receive assistance anytime through the live chat feature. To learn more about the Birbank Biznes system – designed to help entrepreneurs save time and streamline operations – visit https://birbank.business or call the information center at 896.