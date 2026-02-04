Uzbekistan, Pakistan step up cooperation agenda

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 4. Uzbekistan and Pakistan have reached an agreement to develop and implement new practical initiatives aimed at further deepening bilateral ties, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The agreement was reached during a meeting in Islamabad between Bakhromjon Aloyev, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, and Tariq Fatemi, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Foreign Affairs.

During the talks, the sides also conducted a detailed review of the schedule of high-level and working-level visits, as well as joint events planned for the current year.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Pakistan amounted to approximately $445 million in 2025. The two countries have set a goal to increase mutual trade to $2 billion in the coming years.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel