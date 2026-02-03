Kyrgyzstan and Italian TRITOR S.R.L. discuss bilateral co-op on green tech

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 3. Kyrgyzstan and the Italian company TRITOR S.R.L. discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in sustainable development, the implementation of "green" technologies, the processing of solid household and medical waste, and the potential for pilot investment projects in the country, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz National Investment Agency.

The discussion took place on February 2 at the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, during an official meeting with representatives of TRITOR S.R.L., which specializes in innovative and environmentally friendly waste processing technologies.

The meeting was also attended by representatives from municipal administrations across Kyrgyzstan as well as the Ministry of Health. The participation of relevant state and municipal bodies focused on practical issues, including the preliminary identification of potential sites for project implementation and the installation of pilot waste processing facilities for household and medical waste.

Speaking at the meeting, Head of the National Investment Agency Ravshanbek Sabirov emphasized the importance of such initiatives for the country.

"The issue of waste management is particularly urgent today, and Kyrgyzstan is interested in introducing modern, environmentally safe technologies. We value not just ideas, but workable solutions that can be adapted to our conditions. We are open to cooperation and ready to support such projects at every stage of implementation," Sabirov delineated.

Following the talks, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and TRITOR S.R.L. The document aims to establish partnership relations and develop long-term, effective, and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The memorandum provides for the implementation of pilot projects to process up to 200 tons of unsorted household waste per day, the use of alternative eco-friendly fuel at cement plants, the introduction of modern solutions for landfill reclamation and treatment, and the launch of medical waste processing projects in public healthcare institutions. Special attention is given to training local personnel, attracting investments, and ensuring transparency in financial processes.

