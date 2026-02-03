Kyrgyzstan holds talks with U.S. firms on expanding investment cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 3. First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Daniyar Amangeldiev held a meeting with representatives of major U.S. companies to discuss prospects for investment cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

During the meeting, the First Deputy Chairmanб Amangeldiev noted that Kyrgyzstan is currently implementing large-scale infrastructure, energy, and industrial projects, which, he said, are creating long-term sources of sustainable economic growth and contributing to the structural modernization of the country.

Furthermore, he highlighted the significance of the Kambarata-1 hydropower project as the largest initiative in the region, emphasizing that it provides a reliable foundation for energy security, industrial development, and the expansion of electricity exports.

He also stressed that these strategic projects are reshaping the economic geography of the region and opening new opportunities for international business.

As evidence of Kyrgyzstan’s investment appeal, Daniyar Amangeldiev noted that in 2025, Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings confirmed the country’s sovereign credit rating at B+ with a stable outlook, which he said reflects the results of structural reforms and growing confidence from international investors.

In addition, the First Deputy Chairman also highlighted that the country’s tax policy is specifically designed to stimulate and support investors and the business sector.

"The key objective of the Cabinet of Ministers is to establish a reliable, transparent, and competitive jurisdiction in Kyrgyzstan for long-term investments and technological partnerships in the region," he emphasized.

In conclusion, Daniyar Amangeldiev expressed confidence that the dialogue will serve as a foundation for new projects, technological cooperation, and the development of long-term economic partnerships between Kyrgyzstan and U.S. companies.