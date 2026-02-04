Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani oil shows minor uptick in price

Oil&Gas Materials 4 February 2026 09:28 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved up by $0.08, or 0.11%, on February 3 from the previous level, coming in at $69.8 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude increased by $0.11, or 0.16%, to $67.27 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went up by $0.64, or 1.66%, to $39.2 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.92, or 1.34%, to $69.69 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

